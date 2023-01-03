This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island
