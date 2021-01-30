Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Overcast skies and windy. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.