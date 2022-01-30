Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.