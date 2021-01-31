Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
