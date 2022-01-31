 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

