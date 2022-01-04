This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . -2 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
