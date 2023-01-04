 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

