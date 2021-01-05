 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: A few showers early changing to snow showers late. Low around 30F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Wednesday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts