Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
