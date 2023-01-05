 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

