 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Thursday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts