Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Thursday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.