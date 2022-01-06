Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy. Low near 5F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
