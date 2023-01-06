 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

