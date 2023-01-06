For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island
