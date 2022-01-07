This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6. -7 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temper…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low -1F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Ch…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.