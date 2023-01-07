 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

