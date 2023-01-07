Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
The long-term precipitation deficit has meant an increase in wildfires, declining crop yields and even some water restrictions across the state.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
