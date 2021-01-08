Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.