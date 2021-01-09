Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.