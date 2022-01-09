Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13. -1 degree is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Grand Island folks should see high…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…