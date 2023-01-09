 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

