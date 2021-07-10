 Skip to main content
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

