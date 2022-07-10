Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be sever…
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of …
Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Sun…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hi…
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. To…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makin…