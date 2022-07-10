Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.