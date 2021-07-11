 Skip to main content
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

