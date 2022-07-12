 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

