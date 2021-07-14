Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.