This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
