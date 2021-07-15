Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.