This evening in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms, some locally strong to perhaps severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some st…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 t…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Grand …
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can e…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 3…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds S…
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…