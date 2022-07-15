This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
