Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.