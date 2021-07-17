This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
