Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

