This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
