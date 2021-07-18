Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.