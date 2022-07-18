Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.