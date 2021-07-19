 Skip to main content
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Clear. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

