Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.