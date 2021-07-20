Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.