For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
