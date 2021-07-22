Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94.82. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.