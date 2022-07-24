Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
