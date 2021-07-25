Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 94.72. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.