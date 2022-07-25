Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.