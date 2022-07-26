Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
