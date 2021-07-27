Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a …
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Isl…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makin…
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Frida…