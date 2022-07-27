Grand Island's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
