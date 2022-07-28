This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
