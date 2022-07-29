Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.