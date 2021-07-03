For the drive home in Grand Island: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93.2. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
