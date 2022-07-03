 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

