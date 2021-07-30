Grand Island's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
Grand Island's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempe…
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a …
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Isl…