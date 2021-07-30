 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts