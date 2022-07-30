Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.