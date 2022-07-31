 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

