This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 91.05. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Gra…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Par…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but …
For the drive home in Grand Island: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Grand Island folks should be prepa…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.