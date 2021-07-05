Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 91.05. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.